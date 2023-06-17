Ten Women Golfers Qualify For National Team

Ten women golfers have qualified to form the national women’s golf team that will represent the country at the different International event this year. This after they were selected from a group of twenty players who were subjected to a three day qualification tournament at Entebbe and Kitante golf clubs. Veteran golfer Eva Magala returned on the course with a bang, winning all the three rounds of the qualifiers after grossing 229 strokes with a score of 77, 77 and 75. Gloria Mbaguta came third with a score of 77, 79 and 79 ahead of upcoming Mackline Nsenga who finished third with a hole in one.