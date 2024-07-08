Swaleh Abubakar charged with financing a terrorist group

Swaleh Abubakar, a suspected Allied Democratic Forces terrorist who was arrested in May in Zambia, has been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison. He appeared before Buganda Road Cheif Magistrates Court which was presided over by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi. Abubaker was charged with terrorism financing, rendering technical support to the ADF, and professing to belong to a Terrorist organization. This follows an operation by the UPDF to stamp out the ADF rebels from their base in Eastern Congo and neighboring countries including Zambia. Prosecution led by Joan Keko and Ivan Kyazze contends that Abubaker who also goes by a series of alias names, between 2018 and April 2024, in diverse areas of Uganda, South Africa Tanzania, and Zambia mobilized funds to procure digital watches, power banks, and other essential supplies to recruits in the ADF. He is further accused of giving support to the ADF in the form of recruitment and transferring recruits to Eastern DRC before professing to belong to a terrorist group on arrest in May.