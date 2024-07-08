Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National ADF terror suspect remanded to Luzira
  • 2 National Medical Association decries declining public funding
  • 3 National Uganda's fuel prices set to rise despite global drop – experts
  • 4 National Businessman remanded over forging Magistrate's letter to obtain Shs100m
  • 5 National Besigye calls for shift in focus from GDP to genuine development