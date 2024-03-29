Suspended RCC Burora says he wants early retirement

Suspended Lubaga Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Anderson Burora, has requested President Museveni to pardon him from service. In a letter dated March 20th and received today, Burora asked President Museveni to accept his resignation from the service, citing loss of public trust among other reasons for his resignation. Burora's suspension came after his negative statements accusing the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, of being extravagant with taxpayers' money. Baker Mulinde caught up with him this evening to discuss his next plan after retirement.