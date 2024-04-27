Minister urges oil producers to support local community

The State Minister for Public Service Grace Mugasa has asked Total Energies E and P to consider buying small goods from locals in Buliisa District. Total Energies, which operates the Tilenga Oil Project in Buliisa District, has been supporting the local leaders in Education and Health services. However, Minister Mugasa says she has received several complaints from residents, about how the Company has only been getting supplies from Kampala, leaving out locals that are hosting the oil resource.