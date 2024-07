Speaker Anita Among says she will serve for two terms amid corruption accusations

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among says groups of people who are accusing her of being corrupt and demanding her resignation are misguided because she will serve as Speaker for two terms before handing over to her deputy, Thomas Tayebwa. Among was speaking in Tayebwa's constituency of Ruhinda North in Mitooma District at the commissioning of a 2.5 billion Catholic church building