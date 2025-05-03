Civil society urges increased funding for eye health services

Civil society, through the National Eye Health Dialogue, has called on the government to increase funding for eye health services across the country. According to Dr. Alex Wasomoka, the Commissioner of Eye Health Services in the Ministry of Health, there are still staffing gaps in regional referral hospitals and Health Centre IVs, and available resources only cater to staff wages. The National Eye Health Breakfast was organised to deliberate on solutions to the growing health challenges that often result in disability.