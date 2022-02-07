Several UPDF deserters arrested during veterans verification

The Uganda People's Defence Forces has arrested an undisclosed number of army deserters in Bunyoro and Rwenzori Sub-regions who had turned up to be verified during the Veterans verification exercise. The culprits were handed over to Police for investigations. The exercise ended last evening in Hoima and Kikuube District, with a big number of veterans turning up for verification so that they can start getting their Pension and Gratuities.