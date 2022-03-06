Scientists develop device to check state of pregnancy

As a way of tackling the challenges, many expectant mothers in Uganda face in accessing antenatal care, a team of 4 youth in Lira city have developed a device that will help in monitoring the condition of expectant mothers. Unlike the usual way where an expectant mother has to pay regular visits to a health facility, with the new technology, an expectant mother only has to wear the device designed in the form of a wristband that monitors her health condition and the progress of the pregnancy. Led by Sedrick Otolo, a fresh graduate of Software engineering, the team talked to NTV’s Nelson Omoya about their new technology