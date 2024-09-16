Schools in Mpigi reopen amid flood, storm damage challenges

As schools reopen today for their third term, Uganda Martyrs Primary School in Kitakyusa, Mpigi District, remains in disrepair four months after devastating floods forced its closure, leaving learners under trees. Despite government pledges to rebuild four classroom blocks, delays have persisted, prompting calls from local officials for support from well-wishers and alumni. Primary Seven candidates are facing uncertainty ahead of their final exams. And the troubles are not restricted to Mpigi. In Kasese, with the rains arriving in earnest, five troubled schools there including Trusted Care Primary, Riham Primary, Five Star Primary, Margherita Training Institute, and Christon Nursery have all been advised to delay the reopening of the third term. This is to mitigate the dangers likely to be caused by recent floods caused by the burst of the river Nyamwamba banks.