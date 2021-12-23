Sabiny leaders want effective implementation of anti-FGM policy

Sabiny Civil Society Leaders want government to form a board or commission to effectively generate and implement the anti Female Genital Mutilation policy. This after reports that some surgeons were now mutilating newly born babies and that some girls were being exported to neighbouring Kenya for the primitive practice. But State Minister for Gender Labour and Social Development, who officiated at the Sabiny Cultural day, said it might not work without resources but that there were already structures in place aimed at ending FGM.