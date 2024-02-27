Rwanda open to dialogue amidst tensions with Kinshasa

The Rwandan government has said that they are open to dialogue in resolving the current impasse between Kigali and Kinshasa. The assurance came as authorities in Kigali met with a delegation of the parliamentary fact-finding mission from the forum of parliaments in the Great Lakes region. Rwandan government official Francois Kalinda said Kigali was convinced that resorting to the use of arms was not the solution. Tensions between the two countries continue to mount as they accuse each other of supporting their opponents. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports from Kigali.