Rev. Mukhwana Calls for Accountability, Ssenyonyi for Prayers

Security personnel have been advised to guard against impunity and arrogance while on duty, following the recent shooting of motorist Julius Ssekamwa on Friday. The message was delivered by Rev. Canon James Mukhwana during his Christmas sermon at St. Andrew’s Church in Bukoto. Also attending the ceremony, Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi called for special prayers against corruption, a vice he says has significantly crippled service delivery.