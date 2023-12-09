Rev. Can. Moses Banja to be consecrated as the New Bishop of Namirembe Diocese tomorrow

Preparations for the consecration and enthronement of Rev. Can. Moses Banja as the new bishop of Namirembe Diocese have concluded. The organizing committee confirms that the consecration ceremony is set to commence tomorrow, Sunday, December 10th, at 9:00 am, presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu. President Museveni is expected to be the guest of honor at this significant event.