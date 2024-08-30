Proposal to elect Leader of the Opposition draws mixed reactions

A section of opposition MPs has expressed skepticism about the proposal to elect the Leader of the Opposition in the house. This follows a decision by Mityana South MP Richard Lumu to take leave of parliament to introduce a private member's bill that seeks to amend the Administration of Parliament Act and have the Leader of the Opposition elected. Meanwhile, Lumu is optimistic that the bill will be ready for tabling before the house in two weeks.