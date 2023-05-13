Premier Nabbanja orders police to end violence

Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja has directed police and local council leaders to strongly respond to any form of risk imposed on the well-being and safety of children and women within their jurisdiction. The premier said the practice of beating up women should not be allowed to exist among the communities because the government has put in place all measures to stop the vice that can lead to long-lasting effects. Nabbanja said this in Kabuyanda Isingiro district during celebrations to mark the belated district women’s day.