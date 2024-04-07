Premier Nabbanja commissions health, education facilities in Nakasongola

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has commissioned two health facilities and a school in Nakasongola built with monies saved from what she deemed to be planned wasteful expenditures by the government. The construction UPDF Engineers’ brigade was hailed for quality work. The facilities include Lwampanga Health Center III, Moone Primary School in Nakasongola district, Butiaba Health Center III in Buliisa district, Ntoroko Health Center, and another health center in Amolatar district.