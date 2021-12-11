Poultry traders stuck with eggs, want govt to talk to Kenya

Poultry farmers and traders stuck with eggs have asked the government to fast-track negotiations with Kenya to allow their products to be exported. They say the trade wrangles are causing them massive losses as the neighbouring country provides 70% of the market.