Police block planned e-concert

Balaam Barugahara the event's promoter who had organised an e-concert at a primary school is cursing security officials for stopping his show under unclear circumstances, he says the show did not attract any crowds but it was done out of sabotage. He says he had secured permission from the director of operations Uganda police to host the show. While elsewhere the virtual events went on at CBS’ enkuuka and NTV Mix show ushered Ugandans into the new year. We made some rounds last night.