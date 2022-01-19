Parents urged to learn to listen to their children

A section of psychologists is urging parents to learn to listen to their children as a way of understanding their challenges so they can address them before the young ones run away from their homes. Speaking to NTV, Grace Nyamahunge a psychologist and relationships coach says the two 10-year-old boys who disappeared from their Nansana and Wakiso homes, could have been the result of poor parenting, where beating is the main tool for inculcating discipline in children.