PANORAMA: Billions wasted as govt spends on software systems

Makerere University is the latest tertiary institution entangled in a software glitch that could see many eligible students miss out on graduation due later in May. The university’s IT team are working around the clock to match students' details; full marks, tuition payment, etc, which are pre-requisite for graduation. A similar glitch saw dozens of Kyambogo University students miss out on graduation last year in September, after the university, along with Makerere unsystematically switched from a students information management software known as AIMs to a new one, that the two universities are now struggling to adjust to. According to the latest Auditor General’s report, there is a growing trend across government agencies of haphazard migration from one software system to another, which is costing taxpayers billions.