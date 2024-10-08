Over 300 women in Otuke District mobilised to start saving with NSSF

With only 11 percent of Ugandans saving with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the leadership of the pension body has launched a pilot project aimed at encouraging a group of women to save with the agency. Dr. David Ogong, the board chairman of NSSF, stated that they are organizing communities nationwide to initiate income-generating activities focused on women, enabling them to save money for their retirement. The project commenced with Beramon SACCO in Otuke District, which has over 300 members.