Outgoing Karamoja Minister Kitutu hands over to Peter Lokeris

The outgoing Minister of Karamoja Affairs, Dr. Margaret Kitutu, has handed over office to the incoming minister, Peter Lokeris, and pledged to support him in the execution of duties. Kitutu stated that her arrest and detention over Karamoja iron sheets had stalled the implementation of planned activities in the region, adding that the ministry didn’t implement activities for the 2022/2023 financial year, and funds were returned to the treasury. The handover was presided over by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala.