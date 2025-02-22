NUP leadership remains unbowed after security siege

Opposition National Unity Platform Party members have rejected a police statement claiming that its offices were filled with illegal materials, necessitating a break-in to remove them. Yesterday, the police broke into the Kamwokya and Makerere Kavule offices, ransacking them and seizing several items deemed illegal, including computers and party fatigues said to resemble military attire. However, party members remain unbowed and vow to persist in their pursuit of power through elections.