NUP insists that it will continue activities despite new orders

The National Unity Platform party says it will resume its nationwide consultation meetings next week with a tour in Mityana on Tuesday despite police order halting their activities. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told NTV that NUP disregarded the guidelines agreed between the party and police following their Masaka tour on Friday. As such, the Police had decided to suspend NUP activities. But Joel Ssenyonyi, NUP's spokesperson says the police is yet to engage the party on the matter and until then, the party's consultations roadmap stands and activities will go on as planned.