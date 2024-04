NSSF-Daily Monitor Career Expo theme is: 'Discover your purpose'

Nation Media Group and the National Social Security Fund have kicked off this year’s university career expo which is geared towards helping students in several universities focus on their academics in readiness for the job market. The Managing Director of NMG Uganda Suzan Nsibirwa underlined the relevance of this year’s theme of having a purpose even while students study to start to make a living.