NMG, YoTV, MTN sign MOU to extend content to online audience

Nation Media Group has partnered with MTN and YOTV, a digital app that streams local content, to extend the company's content to its online audience. NMG's Managing Director, Susan Nsibirwa, says the partnership will enable the company to expand its digital footprint and study the audiences in a bid to deliver quality content as per the market demands. Compared to other platforms, users will incur relatively cheap costs in buying data bundles while consuming content on YOTV as Daniel Kibet reports…