NGO aids struggling school learners in Makindye

The Local Coalition Accelerator in partnership with Girl-Up Initiative Uganda and KCCA have teamed up to improve learning outcomes for children in schools, by identifying learning needs and deficiencies where they provide support. The partnership provided scholastic materials to learners at St. Ponsiano Kyamula Primary School in Makindye division, during a pre-inspection exercise there. Most pupils, who go to this school, are needy and cannot afford to buy textbooks and pay for their tuition fees.