Muslims gather to pray for ahead of Kabaka’s birthday

Muslims across Buganda have gathered during today’s Juma prayers to pray for the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II ahead of his birthday. This is after the Katikkiro directed all faiths in Buganda to pray for the Kabaka as the Kingdom prepares to mark his 68th Birthday on the 13th of April this year. The main prayers were held at Kibuli Mosque in the presence of Prince Kassim Nakibinge and the Kabaka’s elder brother Prince Daudi Golooba. The Kibuli spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu applauded the Kabaka for his continuing efforts to support Buganda socially and economically.