Museveni urges maize farmers to embrace value addition and modern methods

President Yoweri Museveni has blasted maize farmers who say they do not to have market for their grain produce to consider value addition. The president, who was in Kakumiro District yesterday, reiterated his message to farmers that they stood to make more from their produce, if they add value, rather than selling unprocessed outputs. He also called on farmers to embrace modern farming methods. The president was meeting the family of Mzee Kaloori Kamanyire, who had been a major supporter of the NRA war that brought Museveni to power in 1986. Mzee Kamanyire is also the father of State Minister for Works Fred Byamukama.