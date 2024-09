Museveni accuses NUP of rigging 2021 election by 1 million votes

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has accused the National Unity Platform Party of rigging the 2021 Presidential Elections. Museveni claims to have concrete evidence that NUP cheated by 1 million votes. The president blames an apparent loophole in the law, which allows multiple voting when the electronic voting system malfunctions.