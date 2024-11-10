Mukono locals tipped on how to use open court service

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has encouraged the public to utilize free and pro bono court services to improve access to justice. Presiding over Mukono High Court’s open day, Buteera acknowledged that court processes are costly, which is why the judiciary is working on solutions for the less privileged. Mukono resident judge David Matovu reported that they are imposing strict penalties to curb the increase in mob justice and murder cases in the area as a deterrent.