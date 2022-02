MUK students give VC 14 days to revoke suspensions

14 students who were suspended from Makerere University on Monday for protesting against e-learning and the partial reopening of the institution, have given the Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe 24 hours to revoke his decision. They say they will go to court because Prof. Nawangwe did not follow the correct procedure but took a personal and irrational decision.