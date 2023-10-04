Mubende leaders in the area blame poor results on lockdown

In September last year, an Ebola outbreak was declared in Mubende and Kasanda districts in the Buganda region, prompting President Museveni to announce a lockdown in the area to control the disease's spread. The lockdown affected several key sectors, including agriculture and trade, which are the region's primary economic activities. Additionally, the closure of schools has led to poor results in recent mock examinations for candidate classes, highlighting the lockdown's impact on the education sector