MPs want UGX 1.2 trillion for parish model project

Members of the Budget Committee have vowed not to consider the 2022/23 financial year budget if over 1.2 trillion shillings is not provided for the Parish Development Model. In the next financial year only 465 Billion shillings has been provided despite the president directing that each of the over 1,000 parishes be given 100 million shillings. Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi promised to revise the budget figures.