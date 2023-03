Mps query how three entities spent shs 86 billion

Legislators on the parliamentary committee of trade, tourism and industry are concerned with the way the government spent 86 billion shillings in the supplementary budget to buy shares in Speke Resort Convention Centre Joint Venture. They are also looking at over 16 billion shillings for a 2.29 acreage of land that is under lease from a person, who is listed among the owners of the said company, where government is buying shares.