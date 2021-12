MPs pile pressure on govt to explain deployment in DRC

Members of parliament are piling pressure on government to explain its decision to send the UPDF into Democratic Republic of Congo to pursue the Allied Democratic Forces without permission from the legislative arm of government. Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda questioned the source of funds for the UPDF operations. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem explained why Parliament was skipped in the process.