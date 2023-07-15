MPs express optimism at progress of Kampala Jinja Railway

Members of the Parliament on the National Economy Committee have expressed opti-mism at the work now underway to rehabilitate the Kampala Jinja Railway line. Led by the committee Chairperson John Bosco Ikojo the MPs were touring the rail slipper plant in Lugazi municipality, in Buikwe district. The slippers are being built by a private firm, Imathia construction company, to enable a smooth ride for the trains, when they resume travel later this year.