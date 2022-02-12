MP Nsereko explains essence of move to end cyber bullying

Parliament has granted Kampala Central legislator Muhammad Nsereko leave to move a private member's bill calling for stringent penalties on the misuse of social media platforms in the country. In his bill, Nsereko hopes to see misusers of these online platforms sentenced to at least 10 years in jail or fined at least 50 million shillings. The legislator is concerned about the weak penalties in the current laws that regulate the use of social media which have exposed users to cyber harassment and fraud.