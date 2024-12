MP Nkunyingi calls for response to CDF Muhoozi's sensitive statements

Kyaddondo East MP Muwada Nkunyingi has urged Uganda to address sensitive statements made by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, regarding various countries in the region and around the world. Nkunyingi, who serves as the Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks while speaking to journalists at Parliament.