Mourners gather to bid farewell to Raphael Okiyot

It was a somber mood at St. Joseph and Bruno Sserunkuuma Chaplaincy in Luzira as mourners gathered to pay their last respects to the late Raphael Okiyot, who died after his car was crashed by a concrete mixing truck at Nkumba on the Kampala - Entebbe Highway on Wednesday. Paul Awalyo, Okiyot's father, told mourners during a requiem mass that out of his four sons, he has lost three. One of Okiyot's girlfriends, Faith Kwagala, who is a Grade One Magistrate in Kyenjojo District, apologized to mourners for the chaos and drama she caused during burial arrangements. Okiyot will be laid to rest tomorrow at Kacumbala in Bukedea district.