Mosque at Abayita Ababiri at the center of Wakiso land wrangle

Police have beefed up security at a mosque at Abaita Ababiri near Entebbe where two Muslim groups claim ownership of the place of worship. Last week, unknown people raided the mosque in the wee hours of the night demolishing the fence and vandalising over 17 cars. Security chiefs lead by Wakiso Resident District Commissioner Justine Mbabazi and the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Stephen Tanui, convened a meeting at the mosque to quell the standoff.