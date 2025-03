More women join boda boda profession in Kampala

Until recently, some jobs were reserved for men, especially those that are physically demanding. However, in recent days, more women are embracing these challenges. This weekend, we bring you the stories of two women who have started working as motorcycle taxi operators, or boda boda riders, along a stage now known as Bakyala Bazira on Nkrumah Road in Kampala. We explore what drives them.