More Minsters return iron sheets to OPM stores

On Thursday, the Speaker of Parliament returned 500 iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program to replace what she had received. The matter of iron sheets has caused a huge storm with revelations that the minister for Karamoja Affairs Gorreti Kitutu made a request for them but gave them out to high-ranking officials instead of the intended beneficiaries. Some of these beneficiaries were the karachunas or warriors who had abandoned cattle-rustling. Today, two other ministers - Jacob Oboth and Amos Lugoloobi followed Among’s example, delivering their iron sheets to the stores of the Office of the Prime Minister in Namanve, Mukono District.