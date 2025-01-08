Minister Norbert Mao criticizes general court martial's contempt sentence

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has called on the judiciary to address contempt of court sentences to ensure they are not perceived as excessive. This follows the General Court Martial's decision to sentence Eron Kiiza, a lawyer representing Dr. Kizza Besigye and Haji Obeid Lutale, to nine months in prison for contempt of court. Mao argues that the sentence is disproportionate to the offense the lawyer is accused of committing.