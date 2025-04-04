Regional finance experts meet in Kampala to discuss measures against money laundering

Uganda has joined other regional states to discuss measures, actions, and policies to protect their economies from the influx of illicit money and terrorism financing. The country was removed from the grey list in February 2024 after its anti-money laundering measures were deemed satisfactory. According to the Secretary to the Treasury, Ramadhan Ggoobi, the meeting in Kampala aims to enhance cooperation and expertise-sharing to strengthen compliance.