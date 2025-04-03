President Museveni meets Salva Kiir in Juba

President Yoweri Museveni has met with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in Juba, as Africa’s youngest nation grapples with political uncertainty. This comes after President Kiir ordered the house arrest of his First Vice President, Riek Machar, escalating tensions. Regional bodies have dispatched high-level delegations to Juba, fearing that the crisis could plunge the country into another civil war. In this report, Daniel Kibet examines the impact of Museveni’s visit on South Sudan’s fragile political landscape.