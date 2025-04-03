KCCA council calls for drainage system overhaul

Kampala's recent devastating floods spurred the KCCA council today to convene a special session, where the City’s Executive Committee presented a critical report exposing the ongoing challenges of the city’s drainage systems. Key issues highlighted include mismanaged funds to drainage, cluttered drainage networks underfunded, and illegal encroachments and infrastructure constructions on drainage channels. In response, the council called for a revision of the city’s budget to prioritise a comprehensive drainage master plan and urged the cancellation of land titles for properties obstructing drainage around wetlands.