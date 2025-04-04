Uganda’s low insurance penetration explained

Uganda’s insurance penetration remains below 1%, leaving millions without coverage—especially in the absence of the long-awaited national health insurance scheme. One major setback has been the sluggish growth of microinsurance, often hindered by mistrust over delayed or unpaid claims. To address this, Equity Bank and Liberty Insurance have unveiled a new product focused on life and health insurance for underserved Ugandans, allowing them to pay as little as 3,000 UGX per month.