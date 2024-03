Minister Kaducu emphasizes importance of TVET

The State Minister for primary education Joyce Moriku Kaducu has urged learners to embrace the Technical Vocational Education and Training to be able to continue with their studies. Kaducu noted that the number of students who drop out of school after Primary and lower-level secondary school is rising and technical and vocational training is an alternative. She spoke at the release of the November - December 2023 TVET exam results.