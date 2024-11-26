Minister Balaam responds to NUP accusations, calls for support

Youth and Children Affairs Minister Balaam Barugahara stated that all the National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters who were pardoned by the President last week pushed for their freedom without coercion. Nineteen NUP supporters were released last Friday after spending nearly four years in jail, refuting claims that they were forced by the government to plead guilty to charges in exchange for their freedom. Barugahara also displayed letters allegedly written by these NUP supporters requesting President Museveni to pardon them. However, the opposition insists that their supporters were coerced into pleading guilty.